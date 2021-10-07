checkAd

EV Battery Tech Powers Forward on All Fronts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

SmartWall Pre-Orders Exceed Expectations

The Company and its subsidiary, IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX Pro”), recommenced taking pre-orders for the Company’s flagship product, the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall (the “SmartWall”), on September 28, 2021. Orders have exceeded expectations and have already surpassed the number of pre-orders from the pre-order campaign carried out earlier in the year.

The SmartWall is a unique product that is powered by state-of-the-art battery technology. The SmartWall equips the modern homeowner with the necessary tools to store, manage and monitor their home energy. Features such as real time monitoring and remote maintenance, which are made possible by the Company’s patented, AI-driven Battery Management System, make the SmartWall one of the safest and most reliable home energy storage systems on the market.

Despite global supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Company is pleased to confirm availability of all components required to produce, assemble and ship product the SmartWall. To maintain and ensure a smooth and orderly process, the Company is limiting pre-orders to the first 1,000 customers. This decision was made to ensure the Company can deliver the SmartWall to all customers who have placed pre-orders with confidence, even in the face of the current supply hurdles.

Customers are able to pre-order at: https://ionixpro.com/smartwall/#section_introduction

Our Patented BMS, Explained!

To help customers and shareholders better understand the functions that the BMS enables, the Company has created an animated video to showcase its exclusive functionalities.

To find out more, please visit: https://investorsscene.wistia.com/medias/0h10b4ggzp

Daymak Sales Surpass $1B

On March 23, 2021, the Company’s partner, Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), launched a sales campaign for its recently launched Avvenire lineup. On October 5, 2021, Daymak announced that they had secured $1 billion in pre-orders for their Daymak Avvenire Electric Vehicle Line (EV) lineup.   See link below for more details:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/05/2308557/0/en/Day ...

