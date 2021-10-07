checkAd

Turning Point Therapeutics Presents Updated Preliminary Clinical Data for Repotrectinib and Elzovantinib (TPX-0022) at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference and Provides Regulatory Updates

  • Repotrectinib Demonstrates Clinical Activity Across Multiple ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated NSCLC Cohorts, with Confirmed Objective Response Rates of 30-39 Percent in TRIDENT-1 Study

  • Repotrectinib Demonstrates Confirmed Objective Response Rate of 53 Percent in ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated NSCLC Patients with G2032R Solvent Front Mutation

  • Elzovantinib (TPX-0022) Demonstrates Confirmed Objective Response Rates of 36 and 33 Percent, Respectively, in MET TKI-Naïve NSCLC and Gastric/Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Cancer Patients Harboring Genetic Alterations in MET in SHIELD-1 Study

  • Repotrectinib Early Clinical Data in NTRK+ TKI-Naïve and TKI-Pretreated Solid Tumors to be Presented in Plenary Session on October 8 at 10:05 a.m. ET

  • Conference Call Scheduled for October 7 at 8 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced the presentation of additional preliminary clinical data from ongoing trials for lead drug candidate repotrectinib, and elzovantinib (TPX-0022), a novel MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor. These data are being presented at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) being held October 7-10.

“We are encouraged by the updated clinical data for repotrectinib and elzovantinib, both of which have shown activity in areas of high unmet need,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer. “We continue to work toward bringing these important medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

Repotrectinib Updated Phase 2 Data from TRIDENT-1 Study from ROS1-Positive TKI-Pretreated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Cohorts (EXP-2, EXP-3, EXP-4)
The updated Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 dataset utilizes an August 26, 2021 data cutoff. The safety analysis includes 301 treated patients from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 across all cohorts, and the preliminary efficacy analysis includes 72 evaluable patients from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 in the ROS1-positive TKI-pretreated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohorts (EXP-2, EXP-3, EXP-4). Phase 2 patients included in the efficacy analysis had baseline measurable disease and at least one post-baseline evaluable scan or were off treatment prior to first post-baseline scan. Responses were confirmed with a subsequent scan at least 28 days later per RECIST 1.1 and were determined by physician assessment for Phase 2 patients. Phase 1 patients included in the efficacy analysis were treated at or above the Phase 2 dose, with responses assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). The Phase 1 data cutoff date was July 22, 2019 for responses and August 26, 2021 for duration of treatment.

