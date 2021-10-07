BioElectronics Corporation to Present at the NobleCon Online Pain Management Investor Forum on Channelchek.com

checkAd

Frederick, MD, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC: BIEL), a leader in the development and manufacturing of non-invasive electroceuticals, today announced that Sree Koneru, Ph.D., will present at the Pain Management Investor Forum to be held (virtually) this afternoon – the Company’s presentation will be at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and consist of a 20-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Gregory Aurand.

The presentation can be accessed by registering (at no cost) for the Investor Forum at www.channelchek.com; the investor portal created by Noble. The video webcast will be later archived on Channelchek as part of its C-Suite Series www.channelchek.com/c-suite, and on its YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/channelchek.

About BioElectronics:

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in the development of non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of disposable, drug-free, therapy devices: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints and RecoveryRx devices for chronic and post-operative pain.  For more information, visit www.bielcorp.com 

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.: 

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the 16 years. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including the C-Suite and Virtual Roadshow Series videos, and balanced news.

About Channelchek:

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal -- featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies -- that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: contact@channelchek.com

Contact:

Paul Knopick
940.262.3584
pknopick@eandecommunications.com





