BioElectronics Corporation to Present at the NobleCon Online Pain Management Investor Forum on Channelchek.com

Frederick, MD, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC: BIEL), a leader in the development and manufacturing of non-invasive electroceuticals, today announced that Sree Koneru, Ph.D., will present at the Pain Management Investor Forum to be held (virtually) this afternoon – the Company’s presentation will be at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and consist of a 20-minute formal description of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Gregory Aurand.

About BioElectronics:

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in the development of non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of disposable, drug-free, therapy devices: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints and RecoveryRx devices for chronic and post-operative pain. For more information, visit www.bielcorp.com



