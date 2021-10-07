Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present Virology and Early Clinical Data at the ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference 2021

checkAd

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present analyses confirming data previously reported relating to the AT-527 COVID-19 clinical trial program at the ISIRV-WHO virtual conference COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment, to be held on October 19 – 21, 2021. The presentations will further detail interim results from Atea’s Phase 2 study in high-risk hospitalized patients and findings from a Phase 1 bronchoalveolar lavage study evaluating antiviral drug levels of AT-527 in the lungs of healthy volunteers, a target organ of COVID-19 infection. Atea has previously reported data from these studies in June and August 2021.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to share these foundational data with the scientific community as we advance late-stage development of AT-527 as an oral antiviral for COVID-19,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “As COVID-19 becomes endemic, a multi-pronged approach including vaccines, testing, multiple treatments, will be needed to combat this virus. A safe, convenient, at-home treatment option is critical to minimize disease progression and to allow people to resume daily life more quickly.”

Atea, with its global partner Roche, is jointly developing AT-527, a direct-acting antiviral (DAA) oral pill for the treatment of COVID-19.

The following oral and poster abstracts will be presented:

Oral Presentation

Interim Results from a Phase 2 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating AT-527 in High-Risk Hospitalized Patients with Moderate COVID-19

  • Daniel R. Kuritzkes, MD, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:15 AM ET

Poster Presentation

AT-527 Achieves Antiviral Concentrations in the Human Lung

  • Poster: 136
  • Xiao-Jian Zhou, PhD, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Further information regarding the conference can be found here.

About the AT-527 COVID-19 Clinical Development Program

Derived from Atea’s nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform, AT-527 is an oral direct-acting antiviral which is being studied to determine its ability to, among other things, protect against disease progression, transmission and the development of long-Covid complications. Its mechanism of action, with dual targets against a key viral enzyme, enhances its potential to limit resistance and work across variants. In collaboration with Roche, Atea is evaluating AT-527 across multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials that are advancing in parallel, including the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial, a global Phase 2 study in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19, and the global Phase 2 MOONSONG virology study in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 in an outpatient setting. In addition, MEADOWSPRING, a global Phase 3 long-term follow-on study, is evaluating the impact of AT-527 on long-term sequelae of COVID-19 in patients previously enrolled in MORNINGSKY.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Jonae Barnes
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-818-2985
Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will.oconnor@sternir.com





