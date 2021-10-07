Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present Virology and Early Clinical Data at the ISIRV-WHO Virtual Conference 2021

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to share these foundational data with the scientific community as we advance late-stage development of AT-527 as an oral antiviral for COVID-19,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea Pharmaceuticals. “As COVID-19 becomes endemic, a multi-pronged approach including vaccines, testing, multiple treatments, will be needed to combat this virus. A safe, convenient, at-home treatment option is critical to minimize disease progression and to allow people to resume daily life more quickly.”

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present analyses confirming data previously reported relating to the AT-527 COVID-19 clinical trial program at the ISIRV-WHO virtual conference COVID-19, Influenza and RSV: Surveillance-Informed Prevention and Treatment, to be held on October 19 – 21, 2021. The presentations will further detail interim results from Atea’s Phase 2 study in high-risk hospitalized patients and findings from a Phase 1 bronchoalveolar lavage study evaluating antiviral drug levels of AT-527 in the lungs of healthy volunteers, a target organ of COVID-19 infection. Atea has previously reported data from these studies in June and August 2021.

Atea, with its global partner Roche, is jointly developing AT-527, a direct-acting antiviral (DAA) oral pill for the treatment of COVID-19.

The following oral and poster abstracts will be presented:

Oral Presentation

Interim Results from a Phase 2 Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study Evaluating AT-527 in High-Risk Hospitalized Patients with Moderate COVID-19

Daniel R. Kuritzkes, MD, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:15 AM ET

Poster Presentation

AT-527 Achieves Antiviral Concentrations in the Human Lung

Poster: 136

Xiao-Jian Zhou, PhD, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Further information regarding the conference can be found here.

About the AT-527 COVID-19 Clinical Development Program

Derived from Atea’s nucleos(t)ide prodrug platform, AT-527 is an oral direct-acting antiviral which is being studied to determine its ability to, among other things, protect against disease progression, transmission and the development of long-Covid complications. Its mechanism of action, with dual targets against a key viral enzyme, enhances its potential to limit resistance and work across variants. In collaboration with Roche, Atea is evaluating AT-527 across multiple Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials that are advancing in parallel, including the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial, a global Phase 2 study in hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19, and the global Phase 2 MOONSONG virology study in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 in an outpatient setting. In addition, MEADOWSPRING, a global Phase 3 long-term follow-on study, is evaluating the impact of AT-527 on long-term sequelae of COVID-19 in patients previously enrolled in MORNINGSKY.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

