Silence Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 21, 2021

7 October 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a R&D Day on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in New York City and have a live webcast of the event, details of which can be found below.

Silence’s 2021 R&D Day will include presentations from management and key subject experts with a focus on the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform programs, including its lead clinical programs – SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 for thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.