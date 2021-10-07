checkAd

Silence Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 21, 2021

Silence Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 21, 2021

7 October 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a R&D Day on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in New York City and have a live webcast of the event, details of which can be found below.

Silence’s 2021 R&D Day will include presentations from management and key subject experts with a focus on the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform programs, including its lead clinical programs – SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 for thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Silence 2021 R&D Day Event Details

Date                        Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time                        9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. BST)

Location                Convene, 530 Fifth Ave., The South Hub, New York, NY 10036

Webcast Link                https://silence-therapeutics-rd-day.convene.com

If you are planning to attend in-person, you must pre-register HERE or contact Gem at g.hopkins@silence-therapeutics.com to RSVP.

Note: In-person attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination status for COVID-19 prior to entering the building, per local and onsite guidelines.

Additional details can be found via the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Enquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

ir@silence-therapeutics.com



 Tel:  +1 (646) 637-3208
   Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence

  		Tel:  +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
European PR
