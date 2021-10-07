Silence Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 21, 2021
7 October 2021
LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM: SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a R&D Day on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in New York City and have a live webcast of the event, details of which can be found below.
Silence’s 2021 R&D Day will include presentations from management and key subject experts with a focus on the Company’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform programs, including its lead clinical programs – SLN360 for cardiovascular disease due to high lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 for thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Silence 2021 R&D Day Event Details
Date Thursday, October 21, 2021
Time 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. BST)
Location Convene, 530 Fifth Ave., The South Hub, New York, NY 10036
Webcast Link https://silence-therapeutics-rd-day.convene.com
If you are planning to attend in-person, you must pre-register HERE or contact Gem at g.hopkins@silence-therapeutics.com to RSVP.
Note: In-person attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination status for COVID-19 prior to entering the building, per local and onsite guidelines.
Additional details can be found via the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the event.
Enquiries:
|
Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
ir@silence-therapeutics.com
|Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208
|
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Daniel Adams/Gary Clarence
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970
|
European PR
