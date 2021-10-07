DarkPulse, Inc, Announces Members of their Executive Team Have Been Appointed to Optilan Board of Directors - Dennis M O’Leary is Now Chairman of the Board for Optilan

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”), today announced that members of DarkPulse’s executive team have been appointed to Optilan’s Board of Directors. This includes: Dr. Joseph Catalino as a Member of the Board, Mr. Ken Davidson, as a Member of the Board, and DarkPulse Chairman & CEO, Mr. Dennis M O’Leary, as Chairman of the Board of Optilan.



Optilan is a global provider of turnkey telecommunications and security systems, and integration services intended to offer one-stop-shop services for all aspects of security and communication applications. The company's services include design, installation, commissioning, support and maintenance services of satellite, wireless, fiber transmission systems, CCTV security and radio-based systems, enabling the energy, transportation, critical infrastructure and industrial sectors to receive individually tailored, innovative applications and services that deliver value, resilience and flexibility. Optilan is headquartered in Warwick, United Kingdom and operates offices in Azerbaijan, India, Middle East and Turkey

“It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Ken Davidson and Joseph Catalino to Optilan’s Board of Directors. This appointment ensures both companies work more closely as we build our global operations,” said DarkPulse CEO, Dennis O’Leary. “As chairman of DarkPulse I have successfully built a plan for growth which will be carried over to the team at Optilan.” Mr. O’Leary continued, “ In addition, I have a great working relationship with Optilan CEO, Bill Bayliss and working together on the Board of Directors creates an environment for close collaboration between our two teams. I look forward to continued growth for our group of companies.”

About Optilan

Optilan is a leading independent security and communications systems integrator worldwide. With a 30-year pedigree, our customers trust us to keep the integrity of their assets safe and secure, by managing the life cycle delivery risk of our solutions.

By fostering a collaborative design approach to complex problems, we provide innovative solutions, custom fit to even the most demanding of sites and scale of projects. Importantly, our commitment to our safety culture remains unwavered, to ensure that everyone goes home safely every day.