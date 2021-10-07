Acceleware CEO Geoff Clark Wins Canada’s Clean50 Award

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AXE), a leading developer of technologies targeting low-cost and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen is pleased to announce that Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer, has received Canada's Clean50 Award. "Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and the clean economy in Canada over the past two years," said Gavin Pitchford, Delta Management Group CEO.



Mr. Clark was recognized in the Clean50 Research and Development category for Acceleware’s work in developing and commercializing RF XL - an electrification production technology for heavy oil and oil sands. Once commercialized, RF XL could eliminate Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, eliminate fresh water use, and reduce capital and operating costs by an estimated 40 to 50 percent each. The Company is currently focused on completing a pilot project of RF XL near Marwayne, Alberta.

“The Clean50 program is delighted to feature the leader of a clean energy initiative that is working to decarbonize heavy oil and oil sands production. If successful, this technology could have a tremendous impact on achieving Canada’s environmental goals while opening the door to a more responsible future for the energy sector throughout the energy transition process,” added Pitchford.

“I am honoured to have been recognized by the Clean50 program, and I sincerely want to thank our entire team at Acceleware for their dedication in seeing our vision through from concept through to commercial-scale pilot,” said Geoff Clark. “RF XL can demonstrate how electrification can radically change the profile of an emissions intensive process such as oil extraction, and we believe virtually any industrial heating process can be electrified. Our goal is to make the Clean-Tech Inverter (the heart of RF XL) an electrification engine for multiple applications, and I look forward to seeing Acceleware play a major role in the energy transition.”