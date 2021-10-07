Medaro Mining Completes Phase 1 Exploration on Cyr South Lithium Property

Work program in Quebec advances multi-faceted strategic plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration at its two properties in Canada, is pleased to announce the completion of a previously announced (August 12, 2021) Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program at its Cyr South Lithium Property located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada (the “Property”).



The work program is a fundamental first step of an effort designed to further regional exploration for pegmatite mineralization (host to lithium-bearing spodumene) as a significant part of Medaro’s ongoing efforts towards the development and commercialization of its JV partner’s innovative lithium extraction process (see update: August 20, 2021). As the Company advances this industrial technology, the need for future locations to study and eventually construct secure facilities offering readily available target mineralization at proven grades and under controlled conditions is paramount. Currently, Medaro is undertaking initial exploratory progress at locations in Ontario and Quebec as part of its ongoing strategic planning.



Program Highlights