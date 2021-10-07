Medaro Mining Completes Phase 1 Exploration on Cyr South Lithium Property
Work program in Quebec advances multi-faceted strategic plan
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the
“Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration at its two properties in Canada,
is pleased to announce the completion of a previously announced (August 12, 2021) Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program at its Cyr South Lithium Property located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada (the
“Property”).
The work program is a fundamental first step of an effort designed to further regional exploration for pegmatite mineralization (host to lithium-bearing spodumene) as a significant part of Medaro’s
ongoing efforts towards the development and commercialization of its JV partner’s innovative lithium extraction process (see update: August 20, 2021). As the Company advances this industrial technology, the need for future locations to study and eventually construct secure facilities offering
readily available target mineralization at proven grades and under controlled conditions is paramount. Currently, Medaro is undertaking initial exploratory progress at locations in Ontario and
Quebec as part of its ongoing strategic planning.
Program Highlights
- Soil and rock sampling alongside geological mapping were undertaken and aimed at identifying a group of pegmatites for their
potential to host lithium mineralization. A total of 190 samples were collected, of which 150 were channel cut rock samples and 40 soil samples. The rock samples were collected from various
pegmatites exposed along their strike extension. The soil samples were collected from quaternary deposits in the claim blocks and were aimed at identifying lithium targets for further exploration
work.
- A 46-line kilometres of ground magnetic geophysical survey was also completed at 100 m line spacing covering the southwestern part
of the claim blocks. The geophysical survey data is being interpreted and will be released once available.
- Geological mapping indicated the area is underlain by tourmaline and muscovite bearing pegmatite dykes and coarse grained
granodiorite intruding the host Eastmain River volcano sedimentary rocks, mainly biotite schists, metavolcanics and gneisses. The Cyr Lithium dyke swarm is located in the northern parts of the
Property.
0 Kommentare