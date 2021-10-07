Notice of Release of Barrick’s Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its Q3 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day in London, UK, at 11:00EDT / 15:00GMT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q3 2021 on October 14, 2021.