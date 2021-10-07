checkAd

LGI Homes Announces the Opening of $9 Million Amenity Center at 55+ Community

“Club Liberty” Is Now Open for Residents to Enjoy at Summit at Liberty

RIO VISTA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of the highly anticipated, $9 million amenity center, Club Liberty, at Summit at Liberty, a 55+ community, located in Rio Vista, California.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of the thoughtfully designed amenities at Summit at Liberty,” said Chris Kelly, division president at LGI Homes. “From the Events Barn to the Ranch House to the Fitness Center each space has been uniquely designed to offer residents resort-style living just steps from their front door.”

Inside the gated community of Summit at Liberty is the brand-new, 4.5-acre amenity complex, Club Liberty. At Club Liberty, residents enjoy endless opportunities for staying active, cultivating friendships and strengthening a sense of community with their neighbors. Club Liberty features a fitness center, a pool and pool house, plenty of open green space, a community garden, the Ranch House and Events Barn.

The Ranch House serves as the central gathering space with over 5,600 square feet of exquisitely designed meeting spaces. Inside, residents can play a card game with friends at one of the many sitting areas, grab a beverage at the Liberty House Café, or host a private meeting in the wine room that features temperature-controlled wine lockers exclusively for residents. Outside of the Ranch House, there is a large covered patio complete with a fire pit and eight bocce ball courts for residents to enjoy. For larger events, homeowners at Summit at Liberty have access to the Events Barn. Inside the Events Barn, there is a craft room, a business lounge and an art studio in addition to the main open area. Near this area of Club Liberty is the community garden and potting shed where homeowners can enjoy a peaceful day of gardening.

Staying physically active is easier than ever at Summit at Liberty. With scenic walking trails throughout the community, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a separate sport court complex, residents who are interested in physical fitness have plenty of activities to enjoy. The fitness center showcases several cardio bikes, elliptical machines, treadmills and a weight lifting or stretching area. For those who prefer to complete their workout in the water, just steps from the fitness studio are the resort-style pool and pool house where you can get in laps or relish a day of relaxation with your friends and neighbors. Near Club Liberty is the sport court complex. Here, residents have exclusive access to two tennis courts and four pickle ball courts.

