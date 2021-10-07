checkAd

Cybin Announces Additional Adelia Milestone Achievements

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on psychedelic pharmaceutical therapies, is pleased to announce that Adelia Therapeutics Inc. (“Adelia”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, has achieved those milestones identified as Year 2 Q1 (i)-(iii), as contemplated by the terms of a contribution agreement dated December 4, 2020 (the “Transaction Agreement”) among Cybin, Cybin Corp., Cybin US Holdings Inc. (the “Acquiror”), a wholly-controlled subsidiary of Cybin, and all of the previous shareholders of Adelia (the “Adelia Shareholders”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Class B common shares in the capital of the Acquiror (the “Class B Shares”) shall be issued to the Adelia Shareholders, in satisfaction of the $706,586.69 (approximately US$560,181.93) due to them on meeting a portion of the relevant milestones, at an effective issue price determined in accordance with the Transaction Agreement and applicable securities law. The Class B Shares issued by the Acquiror to the Adelia Shareholders are exchangeable for common shares in the capital of Cybin (the “Cybin Shares”) on a 10 Cybin Shares for 1 Class B Share basis, at the option of the holder thereof, subject to customary adjustments. No Class B Shares are exchangeable prior to December 14, 2021, and not more than: (i) 33 1/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2022; (ii) 66 2/3% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable prior to December 14, 2023; and (iii) thereafter, 100% of the Class B Shares will be exchangeable.

Additional information related to the transaction is available in the Transaction Agreement, which is filed under Cybin’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on researching and progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and potential treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

About Adelia

Adelia is a wholly-controlled subsidiary of the Company, that aims to develop medicinal psychedelics with improved dosing efficacy and therapeutic indices to address unmet medical needs. Adelia’s primary focus is on the development of treatment regimens consisting of proprietary psychedelic molecules and related clinical protocols. This proprietary development strategy is based on chemical modifications to the known and well understood tryptamine derivatives that significantly modify their pharmacokinetic properties without changing their therapeutic potential. These proprietary approaches seek to minimize inter-patient variability by better controlling drug metabolism without loss of efficacy that together have been shown to produce more predictable and favorable patient outcomes.

