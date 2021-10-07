Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer, will deliver an in-person company presentation at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held as a hybrid conference virtually and in Carlsbad, CA. The Rocket Pharmaceuticals presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:15 p.m. PST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to registered attendees within the virtual platform and within 24 hours of the Rocket presentation the video will be available for on-demand viewing.