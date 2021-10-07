checkAd

Advent Technologies A/S 5kW Fuel Cell Systems Roll Out in Asian Market for Telecom Sector

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”) today announced that a new order was placed late last month for SereneU 5kW fuel cells to roll out in the Asian market. The new fuel cell stacks and reformers are intended to support internal testing setups to evaluate performance and to showcase results with Thai telecom operators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005529/en/

An image of the SereneU 5kW fuel cells (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies A/S (formerly SerEnergy) has been a partner of Thailand-based Alright Combination Centric Co., Ltd. (ALCC) since 2017. ALCC is a product distributor and service provider to Thailand’s ICT industry. The 5kW fuel cell will address the multi-million USD telecom sector in Thailand as well as support ALCC’s government projects for microgrids on remote islands and for backup at the Marine Security Center of the Royal Thai Navy.

Advent SereneU fuel cells are the company’s 4th generation fuel cells, which provide customers a lifetime extension to minimize maintenance and leverage profitability. This new generation introduces advantages, including longer lifetime, less service and maintenance fees, and improved total cost of ownership (TCO). The product upgrade places Advent fuel cells in a pivotal position to respond to an increasing global demand for sustainable energy.

Additional benefits of SereneU include:

  • An increase in overall lifetime by more than 30% from the 3rd generation fuel cells;
  • Embedded unit swap technology that secures zero or short downtime during power failures;
  • Extension of temperature windows of operation to -20°C to 50°C, reinforcing climate resilience.

Advent Technologies Holdings Chief Marketing Officer Chris Kaskavelis noted: “The race to zero emissions via advancements in fuel cell technology is happening at a rapid pace, worldwide. At Advent, we have established global networks to meet a growing demand for our clean fuel cell systems. We look forward to supporting ALCC as the company enables operators and other industries across Thailand to decarbonize by using our cutting-edge methanol-based fuel cell systems.”

