Emerging Markets Report The Leap

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a flurry of news about their compelling exploration interests that are an interesting read for those interested in CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTC: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ), a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector comes this headline:

CAVU Mining Announces Application to List on the OTCQB”

For followers of the Company this is a very big deal.

The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. 

We’ve been intrigued by the Company’s copper explorations and the role of copper in Electric Vehicles. Here’s a previous report to that end.

Applying for listing on OTC Markets’ OTCQB and receiving acceptance would be an important development for CAVU and its shareholders.

The financial and disclosure reporting requirements of OTC Markets provides pathway to better know the Company’s business, whom it does business with and how, and its financial condition.

And that leads the Company to a place where it may be positioned to entertain a different type of investor or even a firm.

It is important to boldly note that the Company has APPLIED for its common shares to be quoted.

We like the confidence, and if approved and effectively quoted on the OTCQB, CAVU’s CEO can take pride in having accomplished this for the Company and its shareholders.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by CAVU Mining Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Disclaimer

