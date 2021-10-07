checkAd

ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital Innovation

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.10.2021, 13:15  |  24   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership
with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis
tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's
professional tennis.

From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches
by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events
each season. Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com
(https://www.atptour.com/) , Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP
Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time
data and insights - helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and
reveal game-changing moments.

Over the last six years, Infosys has helped push the boundaries of the sport
further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led
products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live
insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan
app and Player Zone.

The new features launched today have been enabled using the Infosys Tennis
Platform which leverages tech such as big data analytics and natural language
generation (NLG) to produce match insights in 3D. It is deployed as a serverless
platform on public cloud and built focusing on the key architectural principles
of micro-services, micro-frontends, automation, scalability, and observability.
The new experiences launched today include:

- MatchBeats: Look deeper into highs and lows of the match with point-by-point
analysis studying shot speeds, rally lengths and auto generated insights. Spot
important trends using filters, from every winner to unforced errors.
- Rally Analysis: Dissect how rallies happen and which ones create an impact.
Identify the patterns of play that matter most and study performance on short,
medium, and long rallies.
- 3D CourtVision : Re-live every point via an immersive 3D court experience that
gives fans the best seats in the house. Analyse ball trajectory and key
statistics from multiple viewing angles.
- Stroke Summary: Gain insight into player performance and success rates across
different stroke types such as forehands, backhands, lobs and volleys.
- Stats: Rank stats according to their influence on the outcome of a match.
Understand if break points won mattered more than net points, or double faults
turned the tide more than aces.

Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: "As an organisation we are
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital Innovation Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis tools designed to bring fans, coaches …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baubeginn in Brandenburg: GP JOULE baut 90-MW-Solarpark in Klettwitz / "Energiepark Lausitz" ist mit insgesamt 300 ...
HYDROGEN MANIFESTO INTRODUCED AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE RESTART 2021 / ees Europe is pointing the way ...
Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project
Sandro Botticellis "Der Schmerzensmann" ist der Star der Sotheby's Auktionsreihe der ...
intersolar: easy-deploy green hydrogen grows from compact to megawatt-scale/modular electrolysers for energy ...
CO2-neutrale Fertigung im SKODA AUTO Werk Vrchlabí (FOTO)
BNP Paribas Real Estate veröffentlicht Daten zum Retail-Investmentmarkt für das 3. ...
Prämiensparverträge: Abschließende Zinsberechnung steht weiter aus / Bundesgerichtshof macht Vorgaben und verweist ...
The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 - Startschuss für die Energiewende / Die ...
Wasserstoff-Manifest auf The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 vorgestellt
Titel
Studie Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in Europa: 13,6 Mrd. EUR Umsatz durch Online-Trend in Gefahr
Deutscher Immobilienpreis 2021: Award zeichnet die besten Immobilienprofis des Landes aus
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
SFC Energy präsentiert umweltfreundliche Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellentechnologie und ...
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG / Biogena Group verkauft den Teilbetrieb NICApur an NICApur Micronutrition ...
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Zwei grüne Billionen, Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Fabian Fuchs neuer Bereichsleiter für Immobilien- und Hotelversicherungen für Deutschland ...
EANS-Stimmrechte: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:51 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für ABB auf 48 Franken - 'Conviction Buy List'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
13:51 UhrEledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on AT-1501 at the Virtual 2021 Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:50 UhrSouthwest Airlines: Käufer bleiben dran!
Ingmar Königshofen | Chartanalysen
13:50 UhrSearchlight Resources Samples up to 19.31 gram/tonne Gold at Robinson Creek Gold Target in Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen
13:50 UhrTartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.6 Metres of 1.03% NI, 0.41% CU Including 2.7 Metres of 2.76% NI, 0.88% CU at the Kenbridge Nickel-copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.
Accesswire | Analysen
13:50 UhrSmall Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:50 UhrSlinger Announces Expansion into Brazil
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:50 UhrA2Z Smart Technologies Launches First Pilot in United States with Morton Williams Supermarkets
Accesswire | Analysen
13:50 UhrJörg Krämer bei w:o TV: Stehen wir im November bei einer Inflation von fünf Prozent?
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Interviews
13:49 UhrRené Wolfram: Gold: So reagiert es auf steigende Ölpreise
realmoneytrader | Kommentare