ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital Innovation
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.10.2021, 13:15 | 24 | 0 |
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership
with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis
tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's
professional tennis.
From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches
by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events
each season. Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com
(https://www.atptour.com/) , Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP
Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time
data and insights - helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and
reveal game-changing moments.
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership
with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis
tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's
professional tennis.
From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches
by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events
each season. Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com
(https://www.atptour.com/) , Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP
Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time
data and insights - helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and
reveal game-changing moments.
Over the last six years, Infosys has helped push the boundaries of the sport
further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led
products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live
insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan
app and Player Zone.
The new features launched today have been enabled using the Infosys Tennis
Platform which leverages tech such as big data analytics and natural language
generation (NLG) to produce match insights in 3D. It is deployed as a serverless
platform on public cloud and built focusing on the key architectural principles
of micro-services, micro-frontends, automation, scalability, and observability.
The new experiences launched today include:
- MatchBeats: Look deeper into highs and lows of the match with point-by-point
analysis studying shot speeds, rally lengths and auto generated insights. Spot
important trends using filters, from every winner to unforced errors.
- Rally Analysis: Dissect how rallies happen and which ones create an impact.
Identify the patterns of play that matter most and study performance on short,
medium, and long rallies.
- 3D CourtVision : Re-live every point via an immersive 3D court experience that
gives fans the best seats in the house. Analyse ball trajectory and key
statistics from multiple viewing angles.
- Stroke Summary: Gain insight into player performance and success rates across
different stroke types such as forehands, backhands, lobs and volleys.
- Stats: Rank stats according to their influence on the outcome of a match.
Understand if break points won mattered more than net points, or double faults
turned the tide more than aces.
Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: "As an organisation we are
further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led
products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live
insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan
app and Player Zone.
The new features launched today have been enabled using the Infosys Tennis
Platform which leverages tech such as big data analytics and natural language
generation (NLG) to produce match insights in 3D. It is deployed as a serverless
platform on public cloud and built focusing on the key architectural principles
of micro-services, micro-frontends, automation, scalability, and observability.
The new experiences launched today include:
- MatchBeats: Look deeper into highs and lows of the match with point-by-point
analysis studying shot speeds, rally lengths and auto generated insights. Spot
important trends using filters, from every winner to unforced errors.
- Rally Analysis: Dissect how rallies happen and which ones create an impact.
Identify the patterns of play that matter most and study performance on short,
medium, and long rallies.
- 3D CourtVision : Re-live every point via an immersive 3D court experience that
gives fans the best seats in the house. Analyse ball trajectory and key
statistics from multiple viewing angles.
- Stroke Summary: Gain insight into player performance and success rates across
different stroke types such as forehands, backhands, lobs and volleys.
- Stats: Rank stats according to their influence on the outcome of a match.
Understand if break points won mattered more than net points, or double faults
turned the tide more than aces.
Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: "As an organisation we are
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0