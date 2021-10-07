ATP and Infosys Launch Revamped Stats Center to Bring Fans Closer to the Game Through Digital Innovation

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership

with the ATP Tour, have launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis

tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's

professional tennis.



From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches

by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events

each season. Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com

(https://www.atptour.com/) , Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP

Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time

data and insights - helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and

reveal game-changing moments.







further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led

products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live

insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan

app and Player Zone.



The new features launched today have been enabled using the Infosys Tennis

Platform which leverages tech such as big data analytics and natural language

generation (NLG) to produce match insights in 3D. It is deployed as a serverless

platform on public cloud and built focusing on the key architectural principles

of micro-services, micro-frontends, automation, scalability, and observability.

The new experiences launched today include:



- MatchBeats: Look deeper into highs and lows of the match with point-by-point

analysis studying shot speeds, rally lengths and auto generated insights. Spot

important trends using filters, from every winner to unforced errors.

- Rally Analysis: Dissect how rallies happen and which ones create an impact.

Identify the patterns of play that matter most and study performance on short,

medium, and long rallies.

- 3D CourtVision : Re-live every point via an immersive 3D court experience that

gives fans the best seats in the house. Analyse ball trajectory and key

statistics from multiple viewing angles.

- Stroke Summary: Gain insight into player performance and success rates across

different stroke types such as forehands, backhands, lobs and volleys.

- Stats: Rank stats according to their influence on the outcome of a match.

Understand if break points won mattered more than net points, or double faults

turned the tide more than aces.



Daniele Sano, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: "As an organisation we are



