Competing Short-Wavelength Infra-Red Sensing Technologies Analyzed by IDTechEx

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The widespread adoption of machine vision makes image sensors that can detect light outside the visible spectrum increasingly useful, since the aim is to augment human sight rather than duplicate it. For example, imaging in the short-wave infra-red (SWIR) spectral region, which spans from 1000 to 2000 nm, offers multiple benefits that can supplement conventional cameras.

Motivation for SWIR imaging

Arguably the most compelling attribute of imaging in the SWIR region is the reduced optical scattering of longer wavelengths of light – a phenomenon that makes sunsets red since moisture droplets scatter the blue light during the light's longer path through the atmosphere. Reduced scattering means that SWIR cameras on vehicles and drones can see through fog and dust clouds, greatly improving visibility and hence safety.

Another benefit of SWIR imaging is distinguishing visually similar materials, which may have similar absorption (and thus reflection) spectra in the visible region but significant differences in the SWIR region. This ability is highly valuable for applications such as quality control in industrial processes, where it enables unwanted items such as rocks and metals to be spotted in food production for example, and sorting recycling.

Other benefits include thermal imaging for items with temperatures between 200 and 500 C, and the ability to see through materials that are opaque to visible light but transparent to SWIR. Silicon is a great example of this, with SWIR imaging used to check the quality of wafer attachment.

The problem with InGaAs

If SWIR imaging offers all the outlined advantages, why is it not more common? The answer is that at present short-wave infra-red (SWIR, 1000-2000 nm) imaging is dominated by expensive InGaAs (Indium Gallium Arsenide) sensors that can absorb light up to around 1800 nm. These can cost upwards of $10,000 due to the expense of producing the InGaAs layer via vapor deposition, low manufacturing yields, and limited pixel density that increases material consumption for a given resolution relative to standard silicon photodetectors.