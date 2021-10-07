checkAd

VSBLTY SIGNS 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH EOS LINX TO PROVIDE ANALYTICS SOFTWARE FOR SOLAR-SUPPORTED EV CHARGING STATIONS TO BE PLACED AT U.S. RETAIL LOCATIONS & HOTELS

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a world-leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced it has signed a five-year contract with EOS Linx to install its DataCaptor analytics solution in EOS Charge stations. VSBLTY’s DataCaptor leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence (machine learning and computer vision) to provide real-time analytics and audience measurement.

Located at convenience and retail stores, shopping centers, and hotels, EOS Charge stations are universal electric vehicle (EV) chargers that are supported by solar power. With a 75-inch digital display, EOS Charge provides a digital out-of-home advertising solution that is designed to maximize brand exposure and consumer engagement through strategic placement at essential locations, enabling the brands to reach consumers when and where they are making purchasing decisions.

The first EOS Charge stations will be installed in Atlanta and Chattanooga this fall, with additional deployments across the Sunbelt expected shortly thereafter.

“Our approach is to rapidly deploy our EOS Charge in cost-effective ways using intelligent and innovative solutions to capture large market share throughout the U.S.,” says Blake Snider, President at EOS Linx. “Our partnership with VSBLTY will play a major role in helping us achieve our aggressive expansion strategy of creating a fully integrated out-of-home advertising network, powering today’s on-the-go lifestyle.”

“VSBLTY will be integrating with a live content management system to run our proprietary DataCaptor solution,” VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton explained. “The total contract value for VSBLTY over the first 504 units deployed will be $1.16 million USD,” he added.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement including store traffic and customer demographics. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing security in a variety of environments.

