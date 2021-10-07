Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares Chris Samuel 06.10.21 55 9.8493 62,779

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.