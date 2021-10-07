Sterling Metals Drills up to 1,572 g/t Ag, 5.84% Cu, 29.2% Zn, 0.55 g/t Au, 7.8% Pb, & 2.47% Sb over 0.34 m on the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) (" Sterling Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the second batch of assays from its maiden drilling program on the Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Sail Pond Project (" Sail Pond " or the " Project ") located on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada. The company is currently drilling its 40 th drill hole on the Project with a focus on the South Zone. Highlights include:

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented: "The discovery of massive to semi-massive sulfides bearing very high grades is a confirmation of the tremendous potential contained in the Sail Pond Project. This portion of the South Zone is still only a small portion of the 12 km trend. With local drilling confirmation of our surface sample grades now in place, we can be more confident in the district potential of this project, where promising surface sample metal grades are found along the entirety of the trend. As we gain a better understanding of this small area of the entire holding, we advance our understanding of the Project as a whole…".

Sail Pond Drilling

Sterling's Phase 1 drilling program was designed to test a number of regional targets defined by soil sampling, trenching, prospecting, and geophysics along ~12 km of prospective strike length. The primary host rock for mineralization identified to date is a thick sequence of highly altered and often brecciated dolostone of the Cambro-Ordovician Saint George Group. Mineralization encountered to date typically consists of tetrahedrite-tennantite, chalcocite, sphalerite, galena, pyrite, and potentially additional sulfosalt minerals. Quartz veining and associated mineralization are ubiquitous throughout the dolostone unit, but included metallic mineralization is best developed in areas of combined brecciation and veining, especially towards the western contact of the host dolostone unit and an underlying argillite sequence. Phase 1 drilling was successful in intercepting mineralization of interest over narrow widths across the Project. Today's results from Phase 1 drilling represent the first hole from the North Zone (drill hole SP-21-010) and the last hole from Phase 1 on the South Zone (drill hole SP-21-009) and are presented in Table 1. As the Company has increased its understanding of the Project, it appears that several of the Phase 1 drillholes on the North Zone were drilled too far East to intercept the favourable argillite contact that hosts the majority of the South Zone mineralization. Future drill targeting in the North Zone be focused along this highly favourable contact.