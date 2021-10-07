checkAd

Goldmoney Announces the Official Launch of Subsidiary Company Totenpass

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Totenpass Inc. has today launched its digital storage drive solution in beta.

Totenpass Inc., based in Rochester New York, has been developing a permanent digital storage drive constructed from solid gold that requires no energy and has no movable parts. Digital data is written onto the drive by way of a proprietary light-diffraction process which imprints images, documents, and other files that can be stored as either human readable without the aid of computers or machine-readable with the employ of a smartphone.

This technology allows for the permanent storage of precious digital data, thereby eliminating any future dependence on the internet and the vast amounts of energy required presently to store content. By consequence, this technology will empower both individuals and corporations to decentralize, preserve and fully control their precious digital data once and forever.

The company was founded by Goldmoney CEO Roy Sebag, Bruce Ha, the former director of optical media at Kodak, and Goldmoney CTO Alessandro Premoli. Goldmoney has made a series of investments in the company since 2017 and currently owns a majority of the outstanding shares.

The Totenpass is being initially launched in two sizes which retail for $50 and $75 USD respectively. The company offers global shipping and accepts payment via credit card or cryptocurrency.

Totenpass White paper

A 22 page white paper has been published providing further information about the technology: https://www.totenpass.com/pdf/Totenpass-Whitepaper-January-2021.pdf

Totenpass Referral Program

The company is launching a generous referral program which is built on bitcoin. Referrers are given a unique referral link that provides their friends and family with reduced shipping while earning the referrer $20 in bitcoin for each purchase made with the referral link. To learn more about the Totenpass referral program visit: https://www.totenpass.com/referral

Statement from Roy Sebag, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer:

Today, through our subsidiary company Totenpass, Goldmoney embarks on a new journey to disrupt the digital storage market. Over the past four years, Goldmoney has been inspired to expand our business activity beyond the custody and storage of savings, seeking to empower users to have autonomous and permanent custody of their precious digital information through the unique medium of gold. More so than any of our past ventures, Totenpass exemplifies the interdisciplinary nature of the group and our willingness to take risks, disrupt and compete with existing industries. Totenpass was born of a simple and yet ancient idea: to indelibly inscribe information upon precious metals in order to preserve them for future generations. We married this historic, cultural tradition to brand new technology in order to extract digital files (stored as binary code) from the omnipresent Cloud and embody them in physical gold. We learned about cutting-edge material science and light refraction technology. We then developed a team of leading experts in their fields who researched and developed a ground-breaking solution to the problem of digital storage. This has been an extraordinary feat which may very well be remembered as the greatest contribution that our group has made yet.

