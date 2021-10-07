checkAd

Columbia Care Announces Grand Opening of Cannabist Dispensary in Missouri; First Cannabist in the State and Ninth in the Nation

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S. announced today the first Cannabist dispensary in Missouri, located in Hermann, is now open. This marks the ninth Cannabist location and the 75th active Columbia Care dispensary in the U.S. Cannabist Hermann is located at 2060 Village Lane.

“We are proud to bring the Cannabist experience to medical patients in Missouri,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We are seeing accelerating growth and a clear appetite for high quality products and services among an increasing number of patients in Missouri’s young medical market. We’re incredibly thankful to the Department of Health and Senior Services, local regulators and our business partners who have helped make this a reality as we bring the Cannabist experience to new communities across the country.”

The dispensary boasts seven points of sale and a drive-through service window. Columbia Care will also open a manufacturing facility in nearby Columbia, which will produce vapes, edibles, tinctures, tablets and pre-rolls. Missouri’s medical marijuana sales reached more than $113 million in September, since launching in October 2020. There are approximately 150,000 registered medical patients in the state. Hermann is located between Kansas City and St. Louis, the two largest population centers in the state.

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony and festivities for patients will be held on Friday, October 8. Following the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Cannabist will continue the grand opening celebration with food, music and specials for patients throughout the weekend. Visitors are required to present a state-issued medical ID or caregiver card.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/hermann.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

