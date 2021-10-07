Nextech AR Launches “3D Rooms” Saas Product for eCommerce

Nextech AR Solutions Corp . (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services has formally launched “3D Rooms" - an enhancement to its Augmented Reality suite and WebAR for ecommerce. The company is focused gaining market share to what it believes is disruptive technology for creating 3D models at scale by using machine learning and AI. With the launch of this new SaaS offering, the company is enhancing its revenue generating capabilities from each new customer and enhancing its position in the AR for ecommerce market.

2D image of room, before and after 3D furniture additions using Nextech AR's "3D Rooms" technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

3D Rooms enables customers to virtually preview home furnishing and decor in a desired location, using just a simple 2D photo of a room. The solution uses Nextech's AI to analyze a room layout automatically and then parses out room surfaces, reconstructs the scene, and allows 3D objects to be seamlessly placed inside a 2D photo, as if they were part of the room. 3D Rooms is currently offered as a standalone product, or as an add-on to our WebAR offering and integrated seamlessly within our Nextech AR platform.

Watch a demonstration of a 2D image of a room being furnished with 3D objects - click here.

Nextech AR CTO, Nima Sarshar explained the product’s functionality and benefits to customers, “3D Rooms opens up a whole new avenue for bridging the on-line and off-line purchasing gap. With Threedy Rooms, you can effectively take your “home” with you to a physical store. Anyone who has flipped through 100s of swatches in a furniture store, trying to imagine first how the swatches will look on the sofa they are sitting on, and then how it looks inside their living room will appreciate that. With 3D Rooms, you can visualize a product in store inside an actual photo of your room, and be able to explore options such as color and patterns."

Watch a promotional video explaining the technology - click here.

Through it's early product release, Nextech is already gaining traction with Threedy Rooms, and Nextech’s existing clients can start offering this unique product with just one click. Recently, Lighting Plus - the largest speciality lighting store in New Zealand signed a 12 month contract to use 3D Rooms after a successful Proof Of Concept (POC) trial. Nextech AR will now convert more than 300 of Lighting Plus’ best selling SKUs to augmented reality models, enabling the retailer's customers with the ability to visualize multiple lighting products, floor, wall and ceiling lighting items alike, by simply uploading their room photo while shopping on the site.