checkAd

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories Postpones Shareholder Update Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTC: RTSL) ("Rapid Therapeutic'' or the "Company"), a growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announces today that its shareholder update conference call scheduled for today following the close of market has been postponed. The Company will follow up with an announcement regarding its rescheduling.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)
RTSL is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds, including Cannabidiol (CBD). RTSL has developed and is continuing to develop a series of complementary products in addition to its inhaler. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with good manufacturing process (GMP).

CBD is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of pMDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Our products contain zero THC. Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, including statements related to the closing of the offering, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of RTSL, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements, including, but not limited to our history of operating losses and limited operating history; our need for significant additional financing to grow and expand our operations, the availability and terms of such financing, and potential dilution which may be caused by such financing, if obtained through the sale of equity or convertible securities; going concern issues raised by our independent auditor, as well as material weaknesses identified in our controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to our ability to compete against competitors and successfully grow our operations; negative trends in the market for, the consumer acceptance of, and changes in public opinion associated with, cannabidiols and other cannabis-based products; scrutiny we may face due to prior changes in our business strategy and as a result of previously operating in certain scrutinized industries; risks associated with COVID-19, the spread of the virus, governmental responses thereto, and potential recessions and/or declines in economic activity and consumer spending caused thereby; the potential long-term health effects associated with cannabis-based products such as cannabidiols and our other products, product recalls and product liability associated therewith; public opposition to the cannabis industry in general, and adverse changes in rules, laws and enforcement of rules and laws, which may have a negative effect on our operations and ability to operate in the cannabis industry; the regulation of our operations, sales and manufacturing; our ability to obtain and maintain required licenses and permits; our ability to legally advertise our products; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to maintain our intellectual property rights; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our growth strategy and our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; dependence on current management; the lack of a market for our securities and the volatility in the trading prices thereof caused thereby; the concentrated ownership of our common stock; the fact that the sale of our pMDI and CBD (isolate, oral sprays or other products using our CBD) are regulated by the FDA and at any time the FDA could pronounce rules that could lead to our products being removed from the market; steps the State of Texas (where we are located and where we manufacture our products) could move to regulate our products at any time; and other risk factors included from time to time in filings made by RTSL with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which we have filed, and file from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories Postpones Shareholder Update Conference Call DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Therapeutics Science Laboratories (OTC: RTSL) ("Rapid Therapeutic'' or the "Company"), a growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...