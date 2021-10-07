checkAd

IBI Group, SWTCH Energy Inc., and Slate Asset Management Launch First Blockchain-Based, Electric Vehicle-to-Building Pilot in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 13:30  |  56   |   |   

– Smart City Sandbox pilot will explore viability of vehicle-to-grid charging technology in multi-tenant commercial building –

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to foster innovative new products and solutions in urban environments, the IBI Group-led Smart City Sandbox launches an exciting, first-of-its-kind in Canada pilot today with partners IBI Group, SWTCH Energy Inc. (SWTCH), and Slate Asset Management (Slate). The clean energy pilot aims to improve the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape in North America by addressing the barriers to EV adoption, and creating an energy distribution model that benefits both building and EV owners.

The three-year pilot, located at Slate-owned 55 St. Clair West in Toronto, (headquarters to IBI Group and the Smart City Sandbox) demonstrates how commercial building owners can accommodate the growing demand for EV charging stations while simultaneously improving the building’s energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. Leveraging SWTCH’s bidirectional, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging technology, SWTCH operators will study the V2G charger’s ability to store energy through a parked Nissan Leaf during off-peak hours, and redistribute that energy to the building and the Level 2 EV chargers during on-peak hours.

“The mission of the Smart City Sandbox has always been to cultivate the next generation of smart buildings and infrastructure by bringing together established market leaders with early-stage companies to develop technologies that improve efficiency, the environment, and citizen engagement. As an early-stage investor in SWTCH, we believe the pilot embodies all tenets of this mission by allowing EV owners to participate in an innovative solution that supports decarbonisation and benefits all stakeholders,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

“Environmental sustainability is central to how we think about acquiring, enhancing and managing real estate at Slate Asset Management,” said Katie Fong, Vice President of Asset Management at Slate. “Our goal is to create places where our people and tenants thrive, and to contribute to our communities and the environment. Driving innovation in clean technology and finding ways to make our properties more resource-efficient is key to that objective and benefits all of our stakeholders. We’re pleased to be making our property at 55 St. Clair West available for this groundbreaking pilot program, which can help make clean energy solutions more accessible and widespread in urban settings across Canada and beyond.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBI Group, SWTCH Energy Inc., and Slate Asset Management Launch First Blockchain-Based, Electric Vehicle-to-Building Pilot in Canada – Smart City Sandbox pilot will explore viability of vehicle-to-grid charging technology in multi-tenant commercial building – TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - With a mission to foster innovative new products and solutions in urban …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...