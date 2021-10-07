Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy
ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy
industries, has been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) funding award for our Sustainable Energy Solutions Cryogenic Carbon Capture (“CCC”) technology.
With this DOE funding, our team intends to design, build, commission and operate an engineering-scale Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) process at Central Plains Cement Company LLC’s cement plant in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Central Plains Cement Company LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP). The project will scale the CCC system to a capacity of nominally 30 tonnes of CO2 per day with the intention of demonstrating that the system captures more than 95 percent of the CO2 from the flue gas slip stream and produces a CO2 stream that is more than 95 percent pure. The DOE funding for this project is $4,999,875, which was one of the four largest funding amounts out of the 12 projects included in these DOE awards (total $45 million) to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture at least 95% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated from natural gas power and industrial facilities that produce commodities like cement and steel.
This project deepens our relationship with the DOE as we have an ongoing project looking at combining carbon capture with energy storage to enable better adoption of renewables on the grid and also participate in the H2@SCALE Texas hydrogen project. In addition to this week’s DOE award notification, in September 2021 we booked an engineering order for our carbon capture offering from a publicly traded industrial manufacturing company producing materials for the heavy construction industry for a potential U.S. location carbon capture facility.
In addition to the above, our third quarter 2021 carbon capture activity has been robust, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with FLSmidth as well as TECO 2030 to cooperate on further CCUS development and application in a broad set of industries, including industrial, cement and marine. Additionally, our SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) technology was recognized by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) and Exxon as the most competitive CCUS solution, with the determination that the cost to produce cement and capture CO2 using our CCC technology is 24% higher than producing cement with no CO2 capture (not accounting for any value for the CO2 being captured), while other capture technologies range from a 38% increase to a 134% increase in the cost of producing cement and capturing CO2 vs producing cement with no CO2 capture.
