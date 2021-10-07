Chart Industries, Inc. SES Cryogenic Carbon Capture Technology Selected for Funding from the U.S. Department of Energy

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, has been notified of its U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) funding award for our Sustainable Energy Solutions Cryogenic Carbon Capture (“CCC”) technology.



With this DOE funding, our team intends to design, build, commission and operate an engineering-scale Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) process at Central Plains Cement Company LLC’s cement plant in Sugar Creek, Missouri. Central Plains Cement Company LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP). The project will scale the CCC system to a capacity of nominally 30 tonnes of CO2 per day with the intention of demonstrating that the system captures more than 95 percent of the CO2 from the flue gas slip stream and produces a CO2 stream that is more than 95 percent pure. The DOE funding for this project is $4,999,875, which was one of the four largest funding amounts out of the 12 projects included in these DOE awards (total $45 million) to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture at least 95% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated from natural gas power and industrial facilities that produce commodities like cement and steel.