California’s Foothill Transit orders 20 hydrogen fuel cell-electric buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer

Foothill Transit is based in West Covina, California, operating one of the largest fleets of electric buses in America and providing over 14 million trips annually in the San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys. Foothill Transit is a leader in deploying zero-emission bus ("ZEB") technology in the United States – it was the first in the country to put battery-electric buses on the road, and was the first bus-only public transit system in North America to reach the American Public Transportation Association’s Platinum Level for its significant sustainability achievements.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) has received a new contract from Foothill Transit for 20 zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds.

“Foothill Transit is a leader in the adoption and deployment of electric mass mobility. This order demonstrates that there is no ‘one size fits all’ for electrification, and that operators require a range of bus sizes and propulsion systems to optimize their service offering,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Since 2004, NFI has supported the agency’s progressive sustainability goals with nearly 380 low-emission, compressed natural gas buses delivered, and, more recently, two Alexander Dennis E500 battery-electric double deck buses.”

“We were excited to be the first grid-powered battery electric bus pioneer, and have continued our zero emissions evolution with the first battery electric Alexander Dennis double deck bus launch earlier this year,” said Doran Barnes, Chief Executive Officer, Foothill Transit. “Our path to a fully zero emission fleet continues with the addition of NFI hydrogen fuel cell technology. We envision a future where a variety of strategies work together to allow us to achieve our zero emission goals.”

The Xcelsior CHARGE H2 is a battery-electric vehicle using compressed hydrogen as an energy source and range extender, requiring only 6-20 minutes to refuel. Fuel cell-electric technology is fully zero-emission and an innovative way to obtain extended-range operation similar to existing transit vehicles. Built on New Flyer's proven Xcelsior platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE H2 can save 85 to 135 tons of greenhouse gas per year from tailpipe emissions compared to a diesel bus. For more information, visit newflyer.com/chargeh2.