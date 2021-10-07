ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Launches its Blockchain Infrastructure Platform for Business Applications on NFT and DeFi

BEIJING, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced the launch of its Blockchain Integrated Framework (“BIF”) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”).



With a projected market size of 150 billion dollar in USD, the BIF automation platform (“BIF Platform”) is to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”) one-stop creation, development, efficient management, intelligent operations and maintenance of enterprise-level blockchain network and application services. The investment-light and development-light blockchain underlying management service solutions provided by BIF Platform enable MSMEs to quickly implement digital transformations and adopt solutions of NFT and DeFi. The blockchain technical advantages owned by BIF Platform ensure that business data will not be tampered during the storage process. Meanwhile, MSMEs can record and supervise data for their business processes and gain more business value based on the trusted data. In addition, the BIF Platform supports various blockchain technology underlay, which enables on-demand deployment with guaranteed safety and security of data storage and transfer.

The BIF platform divides functions into high-quality APIs and SDKs, providing expansive, easy and standardized tools for MSME users with different development needs, successfully solving the difficulties of high development cost, long process, low efficiency and high risk in blockchain applications to MSMEs. Users without blockchain development capability, the BIF Platform provides process templates and framework covering the supply chain, risk control management and other common functions to minimize the cost of enterprise blockchain operation and development and achieve increased benefits. More information about the BIF Platform can be found on the website: https://www.zwbif.com/.

“We are excited about the launch of our BIF Platform, as we are unwavering in creating and providing a digitized smart ecosystem and solution where all MSMEs could easily access secured blockchain-powered technologies and applications to rapidly adapt to different business scenarios. Going forward, we will continue focusing on the development of our blockchain technology and infrastructure to provide comprehensive solutions to all our users with various needs,” commented Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data.