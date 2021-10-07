ParcelPal Announces Execution of a Service Agreement with Another One of Canada’s Leaders in the Specialty Pharmacy Services Space

ParcelPal will be providing same day and next day prescription deliveries to different facilities, including care homes in the Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta areas to start, with other cities to likely follow. We expect this contract to generate approximately $300K-$400K in gross revenue over the course of 12 months on a profitable basis. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Healthcare has continued to be a major focus of mine as the needs in this space have been further accelerated due to the global COVID-19 crisis over the past year and a half. Additionally, many people around the country have multiple chronic health conditions, and as such, they are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, among other medical conditions. Therefore, it is all the more important that end-use customers continue to have safe access to the medications that they need in a timely manner. I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service during this time and beyond.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services for a new large client in the specialty pharmacy services space, which has access to over 1,300 retail stores throughout Canada.

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

