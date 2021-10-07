checkAd

Achiko Launches Covid-19 Testing Pilot Program in Indonesia

  • Launch of pilot program in Indonesia for Achiko’s proprietary, low-cost rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”).
  • Purpose of the pilot program is to confirm unit economics, train staff and to showcase the service.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRAchiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) today launched a pilot program in Indonesia of its proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameXTM, combined with its digital health passporting app Teman SehatTM (“Health Buddy”) as one integrated platform.

“We expect that Covid-19 will be present for years to come and pose an ongoing threat to people’s health and well-being and the economies for many countries,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko AG. Against this backdrop, the cost of testing and the ease of managing test results become a key success factor in the fight against the ramifications of the pandemic. The combination of AptameX and Teman Sehat can make testing affordable to workplaces and communities and bring the cost of frequent testing down to around the cost of a simple lunch while the reliable day-to-day management of the test results becomes a simple process.”

The first stage of the pilot will be held in three sites starting with a location east of Jakarta, Indonesia. The objective of the pilot is to confirm service delivery economics and showcase the service as a precursor to sales. Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”) is approved and listed on the Indonesian government purchasing list.

The Company is currently hiring and training staff, establishing production and distribution channels in Indonesia, and completing a CE mark with a view of sales in Europe and using the CE mark in sales elsewhere.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG
Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The Company has created a unique healthtech capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesized and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialization rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

