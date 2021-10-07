checkAd

ITOCO is pleased to present its Carbon Capture Offset program to the upcoming COP26 Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 13:45  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) ITOCO representatives will be presenting to and attending the meeting session COP 26, Glasgow, UK, from 25 Oct 2021 to 12 Nov 2021.COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) ITOCO representatives will be presenting to and attending the meeting session COP 26, Glasgow, UK, from 25 Oct 2021 to 12 Nov 2021.

COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is the largest Conference of its type in the world. The climate talks will be the largest international summit ever held in the UK, bringing together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on actions to tackle climate change.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Mexico has demonstrated Nopal Cactus farming innovations that leverages the cacti's superb adaptation to dry and arid landscapes, which include fixing carbon dioxide at night and closing the spores (stomata) during the day, thus earning producers carbon credits at an accelerated pace in under twelve months.

In other words, Nopal Cactus efficiently removes carbon from the atmosphere permanently.

Nopal Cactus is able to trap up to 30 tons of carbon dioxide per hectare per year.

The Cactus is also able to offer strong vegetative cover against erosion or desertification while being able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures and to thrive in water limited environments. As is characterized by a wide-spreading fibrous roots system allowing it to access surface water and its succulent stems and pads store large quantities of water per hectare. These can be obtained by factory processing and purified for domestic use as acknowledged by the United Nations Food Agriculture Organization. The impact on air pollution, soil remediation, and water provisioning would reach and improve many lives in the dry and arid areas we propose to set up the innovation.

ITOCO will be presenting its Nopal Carbon Capture program as an addition to the Great Green Wall is now being implemented in more than 20 countries across Africa. To date, more than eight billion dollars have been mobilized and pledged for its support internationally. The initiative brings together African countries and international partners under the African Union Commission and Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall.

Once complete, the Wall will be the largest living structure on the planet - an 8,000 km natural wonder of the world stretching across the entire width of the continent.

By 2030, the initiative's ambition is to restore 100 million ha of currently degraded land, sequester 250 million tons of carbon and create 10 million green jobs.

Seite 1 von 3
Itoco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ITOCO is pleased to present its Carbon Capture Offset program to the upcoming COP26 Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) ITOCO representatives will be presenting to and attending the meeting session COP 26, Glasgow, UK, from 25 Oct 2021 to 12 Nov 2021.COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:45 UhrDGAP-News: ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO is pleased to present its Carbon Capture Offset program to the upcoming COP26 Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DGAP-News: ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Enhances Its Carbon Credit Potential by Increasing Nopal Cactus Plantation Land Areas Under Contract by 40% to a Total of 1,450 Hectares
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21ITOCO Enhances Its Carbon Credit Potential by Increasing Nopal Cactus Plantation Land Areas Under Contract by 40% to a Total of 1,450 Hectares
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21DGAP-News: ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Receives Final Agreement on an Initial 1,014 Hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in Mexico for the Purpose of Carbon Credit Capture; and Will Attend 'Dia Internacional Del Nopal En
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ITOCO Receives Final Agreement on an Initial 1,014 Hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in Mexico for the Purpose of Carbon Credit Capture; and Will Attend "Dia Internacional Del Nopal En Mexico"
Accesswire | Analysen