StageZero Life Sciences Establishes On-Site Clinic for its Next-Generation Multi-Cancer Blood Test Aristotle(TM) in Richmond, Virginia

Patients in Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area now have direct access to cancer testing at its Richmond labTORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) …

Patients in Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area now have direct access to cancer testing at its Richmond labTORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) …

Patients in Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area now have direct access to cancer testing at its Richmond lab TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company working to improve outcomes for cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, announced today that patients in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area (D.C., Md., Va.) can now directly access Aristotle ™, the company's multi-cancer blood test, via its Richmond, Va. laboratory. Aristotle, which is built on the Company's proprietary mRNA technology, is a next-generation test which simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood. Additionally, StageZero's individual cancer tests, inflammatory markers, and COVID-19 tests are also available to patients who register for testing. The opening of the Richmond clinic is part of the Hub and Spoke model the Company is implementing to expand direct access to its services in addition to telehealth.