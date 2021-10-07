StageZero Life Sciences Establishes On-Site Clinic for its Next-Generation Multi-Cancer Blood Test Aristotle(TM) in Richmond, Virginia
TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) (OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company working to improve outcomes for cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, announced today that patients in Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area (D.C., Md., Va.) can now directly access Aristotle™, the company's multi-cancer blood test, via its Richmond, Va. laboratory. Aristotle, which is built on the Company's proprietary mRNA technology, is a next-generation test which simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood. Additionally, StageZero's individual cancer tests, inflammatory markers, and COVID-19 tests are also available to patients who register for testing. The opening of the Richmond clinic is part of the Hub and Spoke model the Company is implementing to expand direct access to its services in addition to telehealth.
Cancer continues to take a devastating toll on millions of people across the country, and the American Cancer Society predicts more than 600,000 people will die from cancer this year.1 One of the most important steps that can be taken to increase survival rates is to detect cancer early.
Aristotle screens for the molecular signatures associated with multiple, individual cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate, colorectal, and others. The Aristotle test works by interrogating the mRNA from a sample of whole blood and detecting gene expression profiles indicative of specific cancers. StageZero's Sentinel Principle® technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.
Aristotle needs to be prescribed by a physician and is available through AVRT™, the Company's comprehensive telehealth program that uses advanced diagnostics and physician supervision to help patients detect cancer in the earliest stages. Through AVRT, patients who have a molecular signature for cancer, detected via the Aristotle panel, are paired with a dedicated case manager, physician, and/or other healthcare professionals to guide them on next steps. Patients can get tested onsite at the Company's CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratory in Richmond by visiting http://www.stagezerolifesciences.com/aristotle-va.html.
