French Government Bestows Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur and Chevalier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole Distinctions on Mr Peter Borer

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH) is delighted to announce that the French Government has bestowed the distinction of Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur and Chevalier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole on HSH Chief Operating Officer, Mr Peter Borer, at a private ceremony held at The Peninsula Hong Kong on 6 October 2021.

The Consul General of France to Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Alexandre Giorgini (left) and HSH Chief Operating Officer, Mr Peter Borer, at The Peninsula Hong Kong

 

HSH Chief Operating Officer, Mr Peter Borer (right), receives the Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur from the Consul General of France to Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Alexandre Giorgini

 

HSH Chief Operating Officer, Mr Peter Borer (right), receives the Chevalier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole from the Consul General of France to Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Alexandre Giorgini

 

The Order of the Légion d'Honneur was established by Napoléon Bonaparte on 19 May 1802. It is the highest decoration in France and is divided into five degrees: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer), and Grand Croix (Grand Cross).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Consul General of France to Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Alexandre Giorgini, said, "This ceremony is absolutely exceptional as I will bestow upon Mr Borer not one, but two prominent distinctions. In recognition of his outstanding work with France and with French companies, his unwavering commitment to the Peninsula project in Paris, and his dedication to the promotion of France's gastronomic culture, the French Government has decided to bestow upon Mr Borer the titles of Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur and Chevalier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole."

Mr Borer said: "I am delighted and humbled to have been bestowed with the honour of Chevalier dans l'Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur and Chevalier dans l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole. I would like to thank the French Government and the Consulate of France in Hong Kong and Macau for giving me this recognition and honour, which I would like to share with all my colleagues and friends. The Peninsula has had a long association with France and opening The Peninsula Paris, our first Peninsula in Europe, was one of the proudest moments in our company's history. This accolade is bestowed in the name of service and therefore I would like to dedicate these two medals to my late parents, who taught me from an early age what a privilege and honour it is to serve others."

Mr Borer joined HSH in 1981 and was appointed General Manager of The Peninsula Hong Kong in 1994, taking on additional regional responsibility in 1999. He was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the group in April 2004. Mr Borer is a graduate of the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland and is now a member of the International Advisory Board of the school. In 2019, he was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alumni Network of Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne.  He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a member of Advisory Council of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00045), The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited is the holding company of a group which is engaged in the ownership, development, and management of prestigious hotels and commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula Bangkok, The Peninsula Manila, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, and The Peninsula Paris. Projects under development include The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Istanbul. The property portfolio of the group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John's Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

