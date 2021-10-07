checkAd

DGAP-News Honoris United Universities introduces immersive technologies to enhance student experience

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 13:45  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Honoris United Universities / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Honoris United Universities introduces immersive technologies to enhance student experience

07.10.2021 / 13:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Honoris United Universities introduces immersive technologies to enhance student experience

Casablanca, 7 October 2021 - In its continued commitment to academic innovation across the continent, Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) - the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions - has announced the roll-out of its first pan-African augmented and virtual reality platform in partnership with California-based world leader, EON Reality.

The key verticals of engineering and IT, health sciences and architecture will be the first to benefit from the embedded XR solutions making its debut in Morocco at leading Honoris institutions Ecole Marocaine des Sciences de l'Ingénieur (EMSI) and Ecole d'Architecture de Casablanca (EAC), before its expansion across the continent. Students will have the opportunity to experience virtual field trips, undergo simulated lab exercises, emulate real-life building projects and more to enhance the learning experience and further increase job preparedness. EON Reality's 21 years of success have affirmed the company as the de-facto standard of AR/VR education software for skills transfer to clients including Boeing, BP, GSK and Accenture delivered through partnerships with the world's leading tech companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google.

Extended Reality (XR) is the umbrella term that covers various technologies that enhance the senses, whether by providing additional information about the actual world or creating totally unreal, simulated worlds to increase education effectiveness. XR includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies. As continued Covid-19 restrictions change the way in which institutions impart knowledge and skills to their students, the addition of the EON-XR infrastructure allows Honoris to provide an immersive, hands-on experience both on and off campus.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Honoris United Universities introduces immersive technologies to enhance student experience DGAP-News: Honoris United Universities / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Honoris United Universities introduces immersive technologies to enhance student experience 07.10.2021 / 13:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group-Aktionäre stimmen Ernennung neuer Verwaltungsratsmitglieder zu
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bieter: Voltage BidCo GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 16. November 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement