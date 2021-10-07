ITOCO is pleased to present its Carbon Capture Offset program to the upcoming COP26 Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

DGAP-News: ITOCO Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO is pleased to present its Carbon Capture Offset program to the upcoming COP26 Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 07.10.2021 / 13:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) ITOCO representatives will be presenting to and attending the meeting session COP 26, Glasgow, UK, from 25 Oct 2021 to 12 Nov 2021.

COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is the largest Conference of its type in the world. The climate talks will be the largest international summit ever held in the UK, bringing together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on actions to tackle climate change.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Mexico has demonstrated Nopal Cactus farming innovations that leverages the cacti's superb adaptation to dry and arid landscapes, which include fixing carbon dioxide at night and closing the spores (stomata) during the day, thus earning producers carbon credits at an accelerated pace in under twelve months.

In other words, Nopal Cactus efficiently removes carbon from the atmosphere permanently.

Nopal Cactus is able to trap up to 30 tons of carbon dioxide per hectare per year.

The Cactus is also able to offer strong vegetative cover against erosion or desertification while being able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures and to thrive in water limited environments. As is characterized by a wide-spreading fibrous roots system allowing it to access surface water and its succulent stems and pads store large quantities of water per hectare. These can be obtained by factory processing and purified for domestic use as acknowledged by the United Nations Food Agriculture Organization. The impact on air pollution, soil remediation, and water provisioning would reach and improve many lives in the dry and arid areas we propose to set up the innovation.