State Health Plan First in the Nation to Be Recognized for Innovative Payment Model

The State of Connecticut Health Plan is the first commercial plan in the nation to earn this designation for its episode-of-care payment model. As a result, certain doctors, hospitals and provider groups that have contracted with the state will be eligible for greater reimbursement from Medicare. The designation will bolster recent efforts to shift the dynamics of how the state purchases health care.

An innovative payment model between the state health plan and several Connecticut medical providers was approved by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) this week as an Advanced Alternative Payment Model (AAPM), Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) announced.

“This approval represents a significant recognition that our efforts to drive down the cost of care in the state health plan are benefiting everyone involved,” said Comptroller Lembo. “By working directly with doctors and hospitals to establish comprehensive prices for many common procedures, we’ve incentivized the highest-quality care while holding costs down. I anticipate this new CMS designation will encourage even more participation and look forward to seeing more mutual benefits across the board. I hope these types of innovations will be replicated by other large health plans and help Connecticut cement its status as the health care capital of the world.”

The CMS designation will be effective January 1, 2022. The more than 220,000 employees and retirees under the state health plan have access to the value-based agreements under a program called the “Episodes of Care program.” The Episode of Care program, which is administered by Signify Health, includes a “Network of Distinction” for healthcare providers.

“The designation of the State of Connecticut’s Episodes of Care program as an AAPM represents a historic step in the advancement of value-based care nationwide,” said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health. “CMS’ ongoing commitment to affordability, quality, and outcomes has been of significant benefit to patients, providers, and taxpayers alike. We are excited that best practice from federal and state value-based care programs will be extended to commercial health plans, and are proud to be a part of this catalyst for continued adoption of value-based care by innovative provider organizations.”