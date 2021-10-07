LexaGene’s Largest Study Validates Accuracy of its Veterinary Test Panel

Technology Accurately Identifies Pathogens and Predicts Antimicrobial Resistance

In less than 30 years, drug resistant bacteria are predicted to kill 3 times more people on an annual basis than COVID-19 did in 2020

MiQLab is a diagnostic tool used for detecting drug resistance at the point of care which will allow veterinarians to provide quality care for patients with suspected bacterial infections

LexaGene’s MiQLab’s overall percent agreement in study: >99% for pathogen identification (106 samples) >96% for drug resistance markers in sequenced CDC bacterial strains (32 samples) >92% for drug resistance phenotype in canine urinary isolates with culture-based drug resistance profiles (74 samples)



BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized an instrument for automated multiplex, PCR testing for veterinary diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced, it successfully utilized its MiQLab System to correctly identify bacteria and determine the presence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers that predict resistance to commonly prescribed first-line veterinary antibiotics.

Decades of over-use of antibiotics have resulted in a drastic rise in pathogens that are very difficult to treat due to their rapid evolution to resist the ‘killing’ effect of prescribed therapies. The problem has become so prevalent, and very few new drugs are in development, that the CDC predicts antimicrobial resistant pathogens will kill more than 10 million people per year in less than 30 years.1 To put this into perspective, over 3 million people died of COVID-19 in 2020,2 which would equate to just one-third of the yearly expected impact from drug resistant bacteria. The pandemic appears to have potentially accelerated these grim projections, as drug resistant infections have risen sharply during the pandemic and contributed to increased mortality.2,3 Providers have been slow to implement changes in drug prescription practices due to a lack of technologies that quickly inform on drug resistance at the point-of-care.