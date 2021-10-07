checkAd

A2Z Smart Technologies Launches First Pilot in United States with Morton Williams Supermarkets

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 13:50  |  21   |   |   

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with Morton Williams Supermarkets, a leading upscale …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with Morton Williams Supermarkets, a leading upscale grocery store chain, operating 16 stores in the New York metropolitan area. The 60-day pilot program will employ 50 (fifty) Cust2Mate smart carts at two of the chain's locations. The pilot is scheduled to start the end of Q4 of 2021. A successful pilot will lead to the full roll out in the Morton Williams supermarket chain.

A2Z's state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart Cart streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so that shoppers skip lines, while also allowing retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to efficiently manage and move inventory.

Rafi Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate stated, "We're excited to introduce our state-of-the-art Cust2Mate platform to the New York market at one of the premier grocery chains in Manhattan. Morton Williams has a long retail history in New York and has survived and thrived since 1946 thanks to its well-stocked, beautifully merchandized stores, as well as its commitment to embracing innovative technology to provide the best shopping experience for its customers. Our smart carts are an ideal solution for busy NYC shoppers who value the ability to get their shopping at their leisure without having to ever stand in line.

This is an important step for us and acts as a launch pad for further pilots in the US and along with our pending pilots in Mexico, the UAE and shortly in other geographical locations which gives us a global footprint which will be ably supported by our manufacturing partners Flex."

Our smart cart platform automatically recognizes any purchased items and enables in-cart payment so that customers may bypass long checkout lines using sophisticated anti-fraud technology. Additionally, with our technology, retail grocers can direct shoppers to discounted products, in-store promotions and other offers to efficiently move inventory from the shelves into carts."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by automatically scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides shelf heatmaps for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.

Seite 1 von 2
A2Z Smart Technologies Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A2Z Smart Technologies Launches First Pilot in United States with Morton Williams Supermarkets TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced a pilot program for its Cust2mate smart carts with Morton Williams Supermarkets, a leading upscale …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21A2Z Signs Sales Partnership Agreement For North America
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21A2Z Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Flex
Accesswire | Analysen