Concordia University Adopts Sparta's Continuous Pathogen Protection Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Concordia University is adopting continuous pathogen protection technology through Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta"). This is happening as universities across the country continue to find ways to curb potential outbreaks of COVID-19 cases among students and feel pressure to constantly review their health protocols.

Offering up the CASPR (Continuous Air and Surface Pathogen Reduction) system to learning institutions, is possible due to Sparta's Health Group's alliance with CASPR Group Technologies in the United States.

Concordia continues to monitor COVID-19 response measures and follow the advice of public health agencies; however, having CASPR in high traffic areas in the university provides an added layer of protection. The technology is available in the form of a plug-in tabletop unit, a ceiling tile unit, or units mounted directly into the HVAC duct system.

News outlets across the country have been reporting on the number of COVID-19 cases in university settings and just this past weekend, massive student gatherings captured on video created even more concern for health and safety. Prior tests of CASPR technology indicate that the portable units are 99.96 percent effective in reducing pathogens. The units are also unobtrusive, quiet, and barely noticeable when in use. Plus, CASPR units require no manpower and very little maintenance.

"We've had a lot of people approach us about this technology since Sparta installed CASPR at a popular Toronto gym and was featured by media this past summer. Using CASPR in a university setting makes sense. Health and safety in a post-secondary setting is so important not only to the students and faculty, but also to the parents who send their kids off to learn. We hope other universities will watch Concordia closely as they plan to conduct further tests while using the CASPR technology. We're confident they will get impressive results," said Sparta Health Director, Jason Smith.

While most disinfecting solutions require constant reapplication to be effective and do little to address indoor air, CASPR, provides a constant reduction of viruses and bacteria in a manner similar to the processes that occur naturally outside, thanks to the sun. Essentially, CASPR uses a proprietary Natural Catalytic Conversion process to convert oxygen and moisture from the air into oxidating molecules which are continuously delivered at trace levels into the indoor space to effectively disinfect the air and surfaces. The technology is safe for people, pets, and plants.

