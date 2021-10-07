checkAd

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on AT-1501 at the Virtual 2021 Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced their participation in the Northeast Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Consortium (NEALS) which is being held virtually on October 7, 2021. Dr. Steve Perrin, Eledon’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in an industry panel roundtable discussing ALS clinical trial design, biomarkers and endpoints. In addition, a poster will be presented on the AT-1501 Phase 2 study in adults with ALS.

Registration for the roundtable and additional information can be found on the NEALS website at https://www.neals.org/for-als-researchers/annual-neals-meeting/.

A copy of the poster can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/presentations

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

