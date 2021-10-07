Slinger Announces Expansion into Brazil

BALTIMORE, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG) ( "Slinger" or the "Company" ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, today announced its entry into the Brazilian tennis market through an exclusive distribution partnership with DLD. Founded in 1994, DLD is a sporting goods import and trading company and currently represents leading tennis brands such as HEAD and PENN in Brazil, specializing in national distribution and marketing.

“We are thrilled to finally enter the Brazilian tennis market with our new partners at DLD,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “We are constantly asked by tennis enthusiasts when the Slinger Bag is coming to Brazil, and we now look forward to introducing our ball launcher, app and future technologies to them. Their longstanding relationships with iconic tennis brands was a driving factor in us selecting them as our Brazilian distributors.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 60+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years. There are over two million tennis players in Brazil, and there are over 70,000 tennis clubs across the country.1

“We are excited to add Slinger to the great group of tennis and sports brands we bring to Brazil,” said Paulo De Tarso, CEO of DLD. “This product is revolutionary and will provide tennis enthusiasts across the country with a unique experience on the court, regardless of their playing ability. We have not seen a product like the Slinger Bag come into tennis in many, many years. There is a lot of excitement among tennis players in Brazil for it.”

Brazilian doubles tennis legend Bruno Soares, a six-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and avid Slinger Bag user, is looking forward to introducing Slinger to his home country. “It is very exciting to see Slinger come to my home country of Brazil,” said Bruno Soares. “The Slinger Bag is something I use in my own training, and I love how easy it is to use and travel with. I think it is going to have a big impact on all levels of tennis in Brazil, especially at the grassroots level and with new players. It’s such a popular sport in the country and I look forward to doing whatever I can to help build excitement around the Slinger brand in Brazil.”