Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.6 Metres of 1.03% NI, 0.41% CU Including 2.7 Metres of 2.76% NI, 0.88% CU at the Kenbridge Nickel-copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Company is currently conducting a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program with two drill machines. The program is designed to target the down dip and along strike extension of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit. The Company additionally plans to test the Kenbridge North target with diamond drilling during this current drill campaign. The Kenbridge North target is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and was identified from a ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed in early 2021. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. This combined with the EM signature, Kenbridge North is a high priority drill target similar to the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit model (SEDAR, May 5, 2021).

Assay results for the first 3 drill holes of the current drilling campaign (holes KB21-198 through KB21-200) are provided in the table below.

Highlights include KB21-198 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 454 metres and 486.7 metres. Zone A returned 25.6 metres of 1.03% Ni and 0.41% Cu including higher grade intersections of 2.7 metres of 2.76% Ni and 0.88% Cu and 3.0 metres of 2.26% Ni and 0.80% Cu. This hole was targeted approximately 50 metres north of the current mineral resource.

Zone B returned assays results of 0.95% Ni and 0.38% Cu over 6.3 metres. An additional lower grade zone was intersected at a drill depth of 499 metres. That horizon returned 3.0 metres of 0.56% Ni and 0.37 % Cu.

Hole KB21-200 also intersected Zones A and B at a drill depth of 603.5 metres and 617.0 metres respectively. Zone A returned 4.5 metres of 1.02% Ni and 0.47% Cu. Zone B returned 6.0 metres of 0.70% Ni and 0.20% Cu. This hole was targeted towards the lower known extent of the mineral resource.

Hole KB21-199 was drilled to the north of holes KB21-198 and 200 but did not return any significant assays.

Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying has been completed on the initial drill holes. Preliminary interpretation suggests that strongly conductive material extends below the intersections as outlined in this press release. The Company has completed drilling holes KB21-201, 202 and 204 designed to test this interpretation as shown on the accompanying drill section (Figure 1). Hole KB21-204 is located approximately 150 metres below the deepest drilling on the deposit. Assay results for these holes are pending. The Company has determined that similar sulphide mineralization has been intersected as found in holes KB21-198 and KB-200. A geophysical crew is being mobilized to test those drill holes with the TDEM survey to determine the extent of the conductive horizon in order to guide drilling at the Kenbridge Deposit.

