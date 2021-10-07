checkAd

Oncology Is a Major Focus for Many AI Drug Discovery Companies, Reports IDTechEx

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the drug discovery process is promising to drastically cut down timelines and costs of bringing new therapies to patients. Typically, the development of a drug costs companies more than $1 billion, in a process that spans up to 10-15 years. Moreover, the drug development process is very risky – up to 90% of drugs being developed do not reach commercialization. The potential for AI to address these pain points has drawn significant attention from investors and players in the pharmaceutical industry.

IDTechEx have recently published the report "AI in Drug Discovery 2021: Players, Technologies, and Applications", which covers this topic in detail. In this article, IDTechEx reports on the analysis of 25 AI drug discovery companies (out of 100 total companies identified) that are actively developing drug candidates and have published detailed information on their drug development pipeline.

IDTechEx found that (excluding undisclosed assets) up to 47% of the drug development pipeline across the 25 AI drug discovery companies focused on the treatment of cancer and its side effects. Within the AI drug discovery landscape, several companies, such as Erasca, Relay Therapeutics, and Turbine AI, focus entirely on the development of cancer therapies.

While several companies do not disclose specific indications at which they are targeting their drug candidates, IDTechEx found that the field was generally fragmented. Only three diseases were of interest to more than 5 AI drug discovery companies – glioblastoma multiforme, colorectal cancer, and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). The unifying theme is that these are hard-to-treat cancers. For example, glioblastoma multiforme is an aggressive form of brain tumor with less than 5% of patients surviving more than 5 years after their diagnosis.

Beyond oncology, IDTechEx found the landscape fragmented, with neurology (including neurodegenerative diseases) and inflammatory diseases to be of particular focus by AI drug discovery companies. These commanded 13% and 12% respectively of drug candidates identified.

