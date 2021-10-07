checkAd

Sword Media Gains a Foothold in the Rapidly Growing Regulated US Market Through a Partnership with Apps4 Web Media

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 13:57  |  11   |   |   

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sword Media gains a foothold in the rapidly growing regulated US market through partnership with Apps4 Web Media. Sword Media purchased a 50% stake in Apps4 Web  Media for $620,000

Sword Media, a specialist iGaming marketing company today achieved a significant milestone in their stated ambition to become an organic acquisition business specialising in regulated markets with a particular focus on the USA.

Apps4 Web Media is a highly successful organic acquisition business based in the UK with assets in the USA, Italy & UK. It is headed up by Alex Windsor.

Assets managed by Apps4 Web Media are predominantly sports betting assets such as www.gamble-usa.com 

"It is a pleasure to have partnered with such a knowledgeable and dynamic team in Apps4 Web. They are an extremely ambitious team, exactly the type of people who we identified as potential partners when we began our acquisition journey almost 12 months ago. It is the first major milestone in our aim to scale growth through acquisition," said Stephen McBrinn, Founder & CEO of Sword Media.

Alex Windsor of Apps4 Web Media added: "The US is such an exciting market to be working in. It is the fastest growing iGaming market in the world and is showing no signs of slowing down. I am super excited to be working with Steve and the Sword Media team to bring their experience and expertise in paid media to the US. With their help I am confident we can scale the business and really make a big dent in the US market."

Apps4 Web Media is licensed in over 7 states and will be securing more licenses to operate in  additional states before the end of the year. 

A team from DWF (Ireland) LLP, led by Ross Little, Head of Corporate / M&A (Ireland), and Sean Forsyth, Corporate Associate, advised Sword Media on the legal terms of the acquisition and partnership.

About Sword Media

Sword Media is a specialist iGaming lead generation business founded in 2016 & based in Dublin. They employ 15 people globally. They have built up a reputation as the "go to" acquisition partner in both sports betting & casino over the last 5 years. They manage a range of assets across mainland Europe & The Nordics. This will be their first time entering the US market. 

For more information go to www.swordmedia.ie

Contact: hello@swordmedia.ie

 

 




