Penn National Gaming Receives Investment Canada Act Approval for its Acquisition of theScore

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (“Penn National”) has received approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage under the Investment Canada Act in connection with its previously announced acquisition of theScore by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).

Subject to approval by theScore’s shareholders at a special meeting (the “Meeting”), receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement with Penn National, the Arrangement is expected to close on October 19, 2021.

Virtual Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Company will be holding the Meeting in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://meetnow.global/MTQMUXR. During the audio webcast, shareholders will be able to hear the Meeting live, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to submit questions on procedural matters and vote at the Meeting. The Management Information Circular sent to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting provides important and detailed instructions about how to participate at the virtual Meeting.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

theScore empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.