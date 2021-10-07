Erin Ventures and Temas Resources Commission an Updated PEA and Advance the Licensing Process on the Piskanja Boron Project

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") (TSXV:EV)(OTC PINK:ERVFF) is pleased to report that it and its strategic partner, Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas") (TMAS), have jointly commissioned an updated Preliminary …

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") (TSXV:EV)(OTC PINK:ERVFF) is pleased to report that it and its strategic partner, Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas") (TMAS), have jointly commissioned an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Piskanja Boron Project. It is anticipated that the updated PEA should be complete over the next 90 days. In conjunction with the production of an updated PEA, Erin's subsidiary Balkan Gold, which holds Erin's rights to Piskanja, is continuing with the activities and studies required to complete a Geological Elaborate for submission to the Serbian Mining Ministry. The approval of the Elaborate results in the issuance of a "Certificate of Reserves" by the Mining Ministry, as the first of two steps in the approval process for receiving a Mineral Exploitation License. A Serbian compliant Geological Elaborate is of similar scope, content, and confidence level as a CIM compliant PEA. It is anticipated that the Elaborate will be submitted for approval during Q1/22.