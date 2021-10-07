Sunworks Significantly Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Jason Bonfigt as CFO and Wayne Tomlinson as CIO

Adds Accomplished Public Company CFO with Clean Tech Expertise;New CIO is a Proven Technology Leader with Track-Record Using Technology to Improve EfficiencyPROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar …

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced two key additions to the senior management team. These two additions are proven and experienced leaders that will help drive profitable growth and operational efficiency. Following the combination with Solcius, these additions bolster Sunworks' executive team as the Company strives to move toward accelerating profitable growth.

Jason Bonfigt was appointed as Sunworks Chief Financial Officer and treasurer on October 5, 2021. Mr. Bonfigt joins Sunworks from Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN), where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Broadwind is a manufacturer of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Previously, he served as the Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as in various financial, accounting, and operational roles. Prior to joining Broadwind, Mr. Bonfigt held a series of finance positions at Schneider National, a Wisconsin-based trucking and logistics company. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, as well as an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University.

"I believe Sunworks is ideally positioned for growth, as an established leader in the residential space with significant opportunity within the commercial and industrial sectors of the industry," commented Mr. Bonfigt. "Its scale, national presence, and the proven operational expertise from Solcius gives Sunworks the potential to drive supply chain efficiencies as well as cross-selling processes to maximize the growth opportunity. I look forward to contributing to this effort."

Wayne Tomlinson, an accomplished IT professional, has been named Chief Information Officer. Mr. Tomlinson has more than a decade of experience in operational leadership. He joined Solcius in 2014, serving as the Vice President of Engineering and Vice President of Information Technology, overseeing IT and most operational functions. Prior to Solcius, Mr. Tomlinson served as the Vice President of Account Administration & Monitoring with Devcon Security, managing key operations including customer care, collections, monitoring, account acquisitions, system and company implementations, business improvement, and project management.