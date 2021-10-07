Ullmann Wealth Partners, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Florida, to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that The Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. ("Ullmann Wealth …

"Putting the needs of our clients first is at the core of our business model," said Glenn Ullmann, President and Founder of Ullmann Wealth Partners." As we got to know Focus, it became clear there would be no better strategic partner for us within the independent wealth management community. Our tagline, ‘Our Discipline. Your Freedom.TM' aligns perfectly with that of the Focus partnership. We look forward to taking advantage of Focus' resources and value-added programs to benefit our clients and enhance the growth of our business. Focus will be instrumental in assisting us as we continue attracting new clients, retaining and promoting our talented wealth management specialists, and supporting our entrepreneurial culture and ongoing independence."

"We are pleased to welcome the Ullmann Wealth Partners' team to Focus as our ninth new partner firm addition this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Ullmann Wealth Partners' dynamic, multi-generational principal group, together with its strong track record of growth and client retention, make it a preeminent firm to partner with in the attractive Florida market. This is another example of how the core tenets of our value proposition continue to resonate with highly successful, entrepreneurial wealth advisory firms. We are confident that we can provide Ullmann Wealth Partners with the optimal mix of value-added resources and enhanced client solutions to help it successfully achieve the next phase of the firm's evolution."