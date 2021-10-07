checkAd

Bold Ventures Commences Field Work at the Traxxin Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its geological team has mobilized to the Traxxin Gold Project. Having inspected historical trenching on the claims, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its geological team has mobilized to the Traxxin Gold Project. Having inspected historical trenching on the claims, specific locations are being cleaned, mapped and sampled. Prospecting will focus on areas adjacent to and south of the Main Zone (see project details and maps here). Geological mapping and sampling of these areas of interest will follow.

A downhole geophysical survey is in the planning stage to further define the depth extent and character of the structurally controlled gold mineralization occurring at and below the Main Zone. This survey will utilize the four diamond drill holes completed by Bold in January of this year (see Bold news release dated April 12, 2021).

In conjunction with this work, the historical geophysical surveys have been reviewed with a goal to improve the understanding of the relationship between the geophysical signature and the known gold mineralization. As a result, test surveys will be carried out prior to any additional survey work. This will assist in determining the optimal survey system and coverage to identify possible gold-bearing horizons more clearly. Current geological interpretation indicates that multiple shear zones occur subparallel to the Main Zone. The character, orientation, continuity, and intensity of the shearing remains a focus of the exploration effort.

Additionally, a study of polished thin section samples from historical drill core has been initiated. This is designed to improve the technical team's understanding of the mineralogical relationships with the gold mineralization encountered at the property. The work is being carried out under the supervision of Professor James Mungall, PhD, Carleton University who is a member of Bold's Advisory Board.

Additional exploration work will be planned as the results from the current work are received and evaluated. For a view of the technical merits of the Traxxin Gold Project and our other properties please visit our website at www.boldventuresinc.com.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

Traxxin Extension Joint Venture

In April 2017, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation (LDMLFN) and Bold entered into a joint venture to explore the northeastern extension of the Traxxin Gold discovery. Pursuant to the Traxxin Extension Joint Venture Agreement, LDMLFN has the right to earn a 50% interest in the Traxxin Gold Property from Bold by paying to Bold 50% of the cash option payments, 50% of the expenditure requirements and reimbursing Bold for 50% of the value of the shares issued pursuant to the Option. If the Option is earned and both parties maintain their interest in the Traxxin Gold Property, Bold and LDMLFN will form a joint venture for the further exploration and development of the Traxxin Gold Property.

Wertpapier


