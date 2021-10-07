checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Awarded Two Megawatt CCHP Order for Multi-State Industrial Grow Operator and Secures 20 Year Service Plan

Autor: Accesswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

The 2 Megawatt CCHP System Will Work in Parallel With the Local Utility and Produce 880 Nominal Tons of Cooling Capacity To Be Distributed Throughout Operator's Maryland FacilityVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy …

The 2 Megawatt CCHP System Will Work in Parallel With the Local Utility and Produce 880 Nominal Tons of Cooling Capacity To Be Distributed Throughout Operator's Maryland Facility

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today it has secured a contract for two C1000S microturbines for a state-of-the-art energy system for an industrial grow operator's Maryland cultivation and processing facility.

The order, secured by E-Finity Distributed Generation (www.e-finity.com), Capstone's exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States, and the Caribbean, is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2022.

Two Capstone natural gas-fueled C1000 Signature Series microturbine energy systems will use their waste heat for two exhaust-fired absorption chillers that will produce 880 tons of chilled water to be used for space conditioning of the 90,000 square foot facility. The resilient system will be capable of islanding from the electric utility in the case of a power outage and should provide continuous operation to the grow facility.

"The combined heat and power (CHP) plant is designed to meet the facility's strict cooling demand while protecting the customer from the high operational costs of operating a chilled water plant," said Tom McGeehan, E-Finity's Vice President of Sales.

The system is expected to save the customer millions of dollars over the life of the product and to reduce emissions by over 13 million pounds of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to removing over 1,110 cars from the road.

"We continue to see an increase in project opportunities in the global industrial grow house and greenhouse industry as they are realizing maximum benefits from on-site green energy, including cost savings and increased resiliency," said Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy President and Chief Executive Officer. "While both of these are critical for efficient operations, our green energy systems also offer significant environmental benefits," concluded Mr. Jamison.

About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

Seite 1 von 3
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Awarded Two Megawatt CCHP Order for Multi-State Industrial Grow Operator and Secures 20 Year Service Plan The 2 Megawatt CCHP System Will Work in Parallel With the Local Utility and Produce 880 Nominal Tons of Cooling Capacity To Be Distributed Throughout Operator's Maryland FacilityVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Pershing Motor Yacht "VANTAGE" Sold
Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp’s Shasta Site
Silver X Commences Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Update at Nueva Recuperada to Expand ...
Core Assets Announces Promotional Activity Engagement and Reminder of Corporate Presentation
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Remote Medical Diagnostic Company, Biotricity, to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on ...
Invitation To CTT Systems AB's (Publ.) Presentation of The Interim Report For Q3 2021
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Provide 600 kW Trigeneration Power System for Luxury Hotel in Colombia
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Receives Two Orders for Innovative Carbon-Neutral Renewable Energy Systems
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Distributor E-Finity Secures 2.4 Megawatt Order to Power Major Caribbean Resort
Accesswire | Analysen