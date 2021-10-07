checkAd

Demand for Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solutions to Grow at 14% CAGR Through 2031 with High implementation to Optimize Processes & Increase Efficacy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated intralogistics material handling solutions market is set to be valued at US$ 43.83 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The study estimates the market to expand at 14% CAGR through 2031.

Persistence_Market_Research

Manufacturing and e-Commerce is driving constant demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions. The fact that there is an automated intralogistics material handling design that is suitable for almost any application involving food & beverages, clothing, pharmacy, FMCG, electronics, etc., makes the market always hugely potential.

Demand for automated intralogistics material handling solutions dwindled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just 2020, but 2021 is ought to be affected by numerous factors such as supply chain constraints and socio-political changes taking place worldwide.

Innovation and advancements are continuously ongoing in this space:

For example, in Jan 2021, Conveyco Technologies' announced the new robotic high density automated Shuttle AS/RS system, which will be available by 2021-end, and stands out for its flexibility and performance. This hybrid system can store and retrieve hundreds to millions of SKUs at a low cost, and is adaptable to future growth, movement, and change.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32829

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Persistence Market Research predicts a healthy retail sector in economies such as Brazil, India, and the Middle East and Africa. Automated intralogistics material handling solutions ought to grow in tier-2 cities as infrastructural implementations pave the way for these systems.
  • The need for flexible, reliable, and fast solutions to transport a variety of materials to different locations is driving demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).
  • With recent economic growth, per capita disposable income of consumers has increased, as a result of which consumer goods and retail sector growth has proportionately augmented. Investments in capital infrastructure in warehousing, storage, and distribution facilities by concerned stakeholders are expected to buoy the target market.
  • The manufacturing sector is estimated to hold two-fifth of the overall market share.
  • Application-wise, storage is projected to hold over half of the overall market share in 2021.
  • The global market witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -9.6%.
  • The market in GCC countries is projected to expand at a CAGR around 9%, while that in ASEAN at close to 14%, through 2031.
  • The market in both, India and Brazil is set to surge around 15% CAGR over the next ten years.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32829

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demand for Automated Intralogistics Material Handling Solutions to Grow at 14% CAGR Through 2031 with High implementation to Optimize Processes & Increase Efficacy NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global automated intralogistics material handling solutions market is set to be valued at US$ 43.83 Bn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
4 out of 10 Foam Cooler Boxes Sold to Concentrate in Pharmaceutical Sector in 2021: FMI Finds in Latest Survey
The Glen Grant hosts exclusive Launch Event In Partnership with Rolls Royce to Celebrate Dennis ...
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Change in Executive Leadership
Lignin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 810 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research
Research on Using Fluid Biomarkers to Advance Drug Treatments and Therapies for Alzheimer's, ...
Global Used Cars Market to Surpass $1,970.0 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 6.8% during the Forecast ...
Online Corporate Training to be used to Acclimatize Employees to Post COVID-19 Work style: Ken Research
How Online Loan Aggregators contributing to Retail Loan Penetration in UAE - Ken Research
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Statement From Attorneys Patrick Mincey And Phil Brewster
GLOBAL JAZZ AWARDS, celebrating 100 years of Jazz coming in 2022
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale